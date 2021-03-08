ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Grew up in a family of women with no men

Devoleena Bhattacharjee looks back at her challenging childhood after her father passed away.

By Glamsham Bureau
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 8: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee looks back at her challenging childhood after her father passed away. On International Women’s Day on Monday, she says that the circumstance meant she grew up in a family of strong women.

“I lost my father at an early age and society treated my family not very well, due to the lack of a father figure at my home. It was my mother and her mom who faced society. They are the beautiful women in my life who taught me to choose to challenge and live. I remember how my mother would go to work even when she was ill. She wanted to give us all that a father does for his kids. I have seen her fight for us. She was both a mother and a father for us,” recalls Devoleena.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress feels women are the most important and beautiful part of society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel the central role of women in society has ensured stability, progress and long-term development. I come from Assam, and there I have seen how labour done by men is almost equal to women. Like in a tea garden, women play a major role — from taking care of tea plants to plucking tea leaves,” she said.

“I feel, my two shows – Saathiya and Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto – set a good example that women can do everything and are an important part of society. They are in no way less (than men). I’m lucky to be part of such shows,” she said, adding that she wished to act in a historical woman’s biography someday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTaapsee Pannu recalls working with ‘mad man’ Sujoy Ghosh
Next articleOPPO F19 series debuts in India at a starting price of Rs 21,490
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan disappointed on not being asked to re-enter show

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Former Bigg Boss 14 housemate Eijaz Khan is disappointed. Eijaz had to opt out of the show midway owing to prior shooting commitments
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: With Nikki Tamboli in final, guesswork on over who’s next

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Nikki Tamboli becoming first housemate reach grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, who else would make the cut? Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya or Devoleena Bhattacharjee?
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai comes in support of Devoleena Bhattacharjee over Arshi Khan’s ‘baddua’ comment

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The episode of Bigg Boss 14 started with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arshi Khan's fight.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021