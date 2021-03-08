Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Grew up in a family of women with no men

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 8: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee looks back at her challenging childhood after her father passed away. On International Women’s Day on Monday, she says that the circumstance meant she grew up in a family of strong women.

“I lost my father at an early age and society treated my family not very well, due to the lack of a father figure at my home. It was my mother and her mom who faced society. They are the beautiful women in my life who taught me to choose to challenge and live. I remember how my mother would go to work even when she was ill. She wanted to give us all that a father does for his kids. I have seen her fight for us. She was both a mother and a father for us,” recalls Devoleena.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress feels women are the most important and beautiful part of society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel the central role of women in society has ensured stability, progress and long-term development. I come from Assam, and there I have seen how labour done by men is almost equal to women. Like in a tea garden, women play a major role — from taking care of tea plants to plucking tea leaves,” she said.

“I feel, my two shows – Saathiya and Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto – set a good example that women can do everything and are an important part of society. They are in no way less (than men). I’m lucky to be part of such shows,” she said, adding that she wished to act in a historical woman’s biography someday.