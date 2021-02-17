ADVERTISEMENT
Dancer Dharmesh Yelande wants to direct films or web series

Dancer-actor Dharmesh Yelande wants direct a film or web series, has started writing a script too

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 17: Dancer-actor Dharmesh Yelande wants direct a film or web series. He reveals he has started writing a script, though he won’t divulge much about the project because it is not complete yet.

Before becoming a dance sensation, Dharmesh used to sell Usal pav in in Vadodara. It was in 2009 that he became popular on television after participating in the dance-based reality show, “Dance India Dance”.

A year later he donned the choreographer’s hat in the 2010 film, “Tees Maar Khan”, and then went on to act in films such as “ABCD: Anybody Can Dance”, “ABCD 2” and “Street Dancer 3D”.

“I always thought I would go back to dancing, so I participated in a show. Then I got a tad famous, and I got a chance to be a choreographer (Tees Maar Khan). Then I became an actor and then I stopped thinking! Whatever I likes and was in my interest, I would do that. Now I want to direct films or web series,” Dharmesh told IANS.

He added: “I am writing (a script) right now and maybe it will finish till next year. I can’t talk much about it as the project is not complete yet.”

Dharmesh is very excited as he gets a chance to work with Madhuri Dixit Nene in the upcoming show “Dance Deewane 3”. He will judge the show with the eighties superstar and choreographer-dancer Tushar Kalia.

“I am very excited because I am getting a chance to work with Madhuri Dixit Nene. It is a big thing for me. There was a time we would sit in Gujarat and watch Madhuri’s movies, and we would teach her dances to the students. Mumbai was really far for me and Madhuri ma’am was beyond reach. I don’t know how that journey was completed and I have gotten a chance to sit next to Madhuri ma’am!” Dharmesh told IANS.

Dharmesh says she made him feel comfortable. “Ma’am says I am not ‘the’ Madhuri Dixit, but Madhuri Dixit, a very simple (woman). She is simple that way,” he recalled.

“I feel proud when I sit next to her and I tell myself I have done something right and my hard work has paid off, so I have reached here today. I am proud of all the films I have done, but sitting next to ma’am, I feel more proud,” he summed up his emotion of sitting next to Madhuri on the judges’ panel for the Colors show.

–By Durga Chakravarty

