Advertisement
Home TV News

Did you know Mohsin Khan is an electronic engineer?

Mohsin Khan is one of the most successful names in the TV industry today. The actor says that he had never imagined that he would become such a successful actor.

By Glamsham Editorial
Mohsin Khan
Did you know Mohsin Khan is an electronic engineer?
Advertisement

Actor Mohsin Khan is one of the most successful names in the TV industry today. The actor says that he had never imagined that he would become such a successful actor.

Also read: Mohsin Khan: I have always loved the cinema

“There’s a struggle in every field. The entertainment industry is no different. I think that’s the way our Lord tests us to show us the value of what we have.

Advertisement

Even in entertainment, it’s not just the actors who struggle, there are writers directors cameraman, journalists.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira planning their second baby?

Advertisement

Everyone goes through that phase. We all need to put in our best every day. I am an electronic engineer.

If I’d have gone ahead with that I’m sure in that field also I have gone through the struggle. Mashallah, I’m grateful to my lord for everything he has bestowed on me including the struggles.

Advertisement

‘Work is Love made visible’ – Khalil Gibran. Working with passion, with love, with discipline! I never thought that I could be in this field of entertainment.

But I knew one thing, if I do it, I’ll do it with all my heart. It has taken me 10 years of struggle but with that, I had to complete my education although learning is forever,” he says.

Advertisement
Previous article‘Broken But Beautiful’ season 3: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in a race for the lead role
Next articleJustin Bieber ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ Song Lyrics

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Mohsin Khan: I have always loved the cinema

Glamsham Editorial -
Actor Mohsin Khan has become quite the sensation with his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With numerous fans around the globe
Read more
News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira planning their second baby?

Glamsham Editorial -
Its time for celebration in Goenka Family Naira's Cousin  Gayu is pregnant. Samarth and Gayu are going to be parents! Kaira and the entire Goenka family are overjoyed and happy as there will be another Goenka arriving in the family.
Read more
News

Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan are the top Television actors

Glamsham Editorial -
This year has been fascinating for small screen actors.  Score Trends India has compiled a list of year enders of those television celebrities who created a splash on social platforms, viral news and Newsprints for the year of 2019.
Read more
Advertisement

UPDATES

‘Geet Hui Sabse Parayi’: Romantic Songs to relive Geet and Maan’s love story

Feature Shweta Ghadashi -
Here are some songs from the serial ‘Geet Hui Sabse Parayi’ to recollect the memories of their perfect love story.
Read more

Tiger Shroff’s soulful singing for the I for India concert is a must watch!

News Glamsham Editorial -
The I for India concert saw the biggest names in Bollywood come together to raise money for GiveIndia.org.
Read more

Justin Bieber ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of 'One Less Lonely Girl' Song Lyrics by Justin Bieber
Read more

Did you know Mohsin Khan is an electronic engineer?

News Glamsham Editorial -
Mohsin Khan is one of the most successful names in the TV industry today. The actor says that he had never imagined that he would become such a successful actor.
Read more

‘Broken But Beautiful’ season 3: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in a race for the lead role

News Glamsham Editorial -
However, one of the highest demands is to cast Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz as one of the lead characters in the third season of Broken But Beautiful.
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020