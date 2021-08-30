Disha Parmar: ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ exciting, challenging for me

- Advertisement -

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ actress Disha Parmar says playing the character of ‘Priya’, a middle-class woman in the show is exciting as well as challenging for her.

She says: “It is a delight for me to be a part of this show. To be honest, I am nervous and excited as it’s a big responsibility to do justice to such an iconic character and yet it is an opportunity for me to prove my mettle as an actor.”

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ is a story of Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar). ‘Ram’ is a 38-year-old businessman who waited a long time to find his soul mate. On the other hand, ‘Priya’ who is 32, hails from a middle-class family is the ‘angry young woman’ who a lot of women will relate to. Marriage plays an important role in ‘Ram’ and ‘Priya’s life, as they make memories understanding each other’s personality traits.

Disha adds: “This show couldn’t have come to me at a better time. I believe it was meant to be. I hope to do my best and garner the audience’s love and admiration.”

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ starts on Monday on Sony Entertainment Television.