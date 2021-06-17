Disha Parmar misses Rahul Vaidya as she shares a loved up picture

Adv.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are considered one of the cutest real-life TV couples. The lovebirds look amazing together and often engage in PDA on their social media.

The singer Rahul Vaidya realized his love for the actress when he was in the Bigg Boss 14 house and he had proposed to her on national television.

Rahul Vaidya is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. His ladylove is missing him. Disha shared a picture on social media and captioned, “:Counting the Days now.. 🤞🏻 Can you just come back already? 😡😞 #countdownbegins”

In the picture, Rahul and Disha are looking into each other’s eyes and are totally in love with each other. We are totally drooling over their PDA. She is wearing a black leather jacket, while Rahul is wearing a navy blue tshirt.

Rahul Vaidya commented on the post saying, “Soch raha hoon ye show bhi exit kar doon.. 🤣 miss you @dishaparmar”

Aly Goni also commented on the post saying, “He just have to say “Abort” and that’s it 😂😂 he will be with u in next two days”

Check out Disha Parmar’s loved up picture with Rahul Vaidya below: