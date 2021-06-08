Divyanka Tripathi is in a ‘topsy turvy world’ in new selfie

Adv.

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently shooting in Cape Town, channels her “Alice In Wonderland” spirit in her Tuesday post.

Divyanka posted a selfie on Instagram where she is actually lying on a grassy patch, but the shot has been taken in a way that it seems the sky is below her and she is hanging from the grass.

“Alice in Wonderland #TopsyTurvyWorld PS: Turn your phone upside down to see the other side of the world,” Divyanka wrote as caption.

The actress is currently shooting for “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The shooting of this season began in May, and the show will be aired in the last week of June.

Others who will be seen in the reality show include Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya.