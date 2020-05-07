Lockdown 2020: Divyanka Tripathi kisses husband Vivek Dahiya as he cooks delicious pasta for her

Divyanka Tripathi can’t stop praising her husband Vivek Dahiya as he cooks delicious Italian pasta for her.
She took to Instagram to post several short video clips with husband Vivek Dahiya as he prepared pasta during lockdown. Clearly, this celebrity couple is making the most of the lockdown period.
In the video, Vivek spoke in an Italian accent and said, the pasta is ready. Divyanka couldn’t stop praising her husband and said, hope he cooks daily. She even kisses her Vivek’s hand while relishing the pasta and says how he should keep surprising her.
Divyanka has been keeping her fans invested with interesting posts. Some time back, she had shared two pictures after successfully baking cakes.
Divyanka and Vivek met for the first time on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and, after several months of dating, got married in 2016.
Check out the lovely video of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya below: