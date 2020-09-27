Home TV News

Divyanka Tripathi ‘looking for some ab-normal times’

By Glamsham Editorial
Divyanka Tripathi'looking for ab-normal times'
Divyanka Tripathi (pic courtesy: instagram)
Advtg.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi does not want anything too eye-popping, and is searching for normal times.

While people are adjusting to the new normal amidst the pandemic, the telly star is looking for “ab-normal times”.

Divyanka posted on Instagram on Sunday, “Looking for some ab-normal times. Fatigued by current normalcy – Bollywood slip-ups and scathings, political or media moves, pandemic numbers, or anything too eye-popping.”

Advtg.

But she clarified that she is “not sad!”

“Just pondering over the fact that how easily we accept an imposed life. Not choose our own path, daily conversations we indulge in, and pieces of information we gulp in,” Divyanka wrote.

She concluded her post by writing, “Let’s take our soul’s reigns in our hands,” along with a photo of herself with a mask on. –ians/nn/pgh

Advtg.
Previous articleEx-Dharma man Kshitij Ravi Prasad in NCB custody till Oct 3
Next articleIrrfan Khan’s wife makes some revelations about their life

Related Articles

News

Divyanka Tripathi’s hilarious way of social distancing will make you laugh

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the video, Divyanka Tripathi is seen applying lipstick by a make-up artist uses a long stick to apply lipcolor.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill, Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna and other celebs stylish white outfits

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
From Shehnaaz Gill to Surbhi Chandna celebs wearing stylish white outfits. Check out our favorite celebs below:
Read more
News

Divyanka Tripathi shares a glimpse of her upcoming Lavani performance at Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Divyanka Tripathi agreed to be a part of the show considering it is a performance for the Ganpati festival and her fav god Ganpati Bappa.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Divyanka Tripathi 'looking for some ab-normal times' 1

Ayushmann on screening of 'Bala' at Indo-German Film Week

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is extremely happy as his film "Bala" is a part of the ongoing Indo-German Film Week."Absolutely thrilled...
Divyanka Tripathi 'looking for some ab-normal times' 2

When Rhea Kapoor cried after seeing her pet’s ill-health

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Clash of titans as Rohit's MI meet Kohli's RCB (IPL Match...

50 years of YRF

50 years of YRF: Aditya Chopra unveils this new logo

Divyanka Tripathi 'looking for some ab-normal times' 2

Gajendra Verma gets into action mode for new music video

Actor Ansh Bagri is excited about his 'Love Ka Panga'.

Actor Ansh Bagri is excited about his ‘Love Ka Panga’.

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks