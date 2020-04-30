WP_Header
Home tv tv news

Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti, Niti Taylor and other celebs mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor

Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti, Niti Taylor and other celebs who shared their memories and condenlences to Kapoor family.

Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti, Niti Taylor and other celebs mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor 1
By G Shweta
Rishi Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti, Niti Taylor
Rishi Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti, Niti Taylor
WP_ArticleTop

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more. Rishi Kapoor, who was hospitalised on April 29, 2020 after complaining that he was not feeling well, passed away on on April 30, 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news and tweeted, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..I am destroyed !”

Also Read: A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

WP_ArticleInline_1

Yesterday we lost Irrfan Khan and today we lost Rishi Kapoor. It is a black day in Bollywood. As the Bollywood mourns the death of the legend even TV celebs are suffering and disturbed by the sudden demise of the legendary actors.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

WP_ArticleInline_2

Check out the TV celebs who shared their memories and condenlences to Kapoor family.

Divyanka Tripathi
Rashami Desai
Rishi Kapoor
Shehnaaz Gill
View this post on Instagram

We lost our “CHARMER” 💔 #rishikapoor

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Surbhi Jyoti
Mouni Roy
Niti Taylor
WP_ArticleBottom
Previous articleRishi Kapoor no more, confirms Amitabh Bachchan
Next articleRishi Kapoor no more, confirms family

RELATED ARTICLES

bollywood news

Rishi Kapoor : Husn ke aashiq, Alvida

V Vishal -
"Pyaar Hua, Iqraar Hua" – in Raj Kapoor’s 1955 classic SHREE 420, a cute three year old toddler walked through the rain with two other small kids, the three year old agreed as Nargis promised him chocolates if he does the scene.
Read more
bollywood news

Poonam Dhillon on Rishi Kapoor, the ‘most shining star of the Kapoor family’

Glamsham Editorial -
POONAM DHILLON and RISHI KAPOOR were a popular pair of the eighties. They starred together in around 10 films, notably Sitamgar, Yeh...
Read more
bollywood news

Rishi Kapoor’s death stuns Maharashtra leaders

Glamsham Editorial -
Maharashtra leaders were stunned at the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday, coming just a day after another stalwart Irrfan Khan passed away, the news left them in shock.
Read more
WP_Sidebar

UPDATES

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage Remix Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out Megan Thee Stallion - Savage Remix Song Lyrics featuring Beyonce
Read more

Peaky Blinders Theme Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out Peaky Blinders Theme song lyrics
Read more

Rishi Kapoor : Husn ke aashiq, Alvida

bollywood news V Vishal -
"Pyaar Hua, Iqraar Hua" – in Raj Kapoor’s 1955 classic SHREE 420, a cute three year old toddler walked through the rain with two other small kids, the three year old agreed as Nargis promised him chocolates if he does the scene.
Read more

Scooby Doo Theme Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Scooby Doo Theme Song Lyrics
Read more

Billie Eilish – ‘​ilomilo’ song lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of '​ilomilo' by Billie Eilish
Read more
WP_CustAdSB_5
WP_CustAd_3
Glamsham.com - © 2020