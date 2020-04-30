Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti, Niti Taylor and other celebs mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor

WP_ArticleTop

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more. Rishi Kapoor, who was hospitalised on April 29, 2020 after complaining that he was not feeling well, passed away on on April 30, 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news and tweeted, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..I am destroyed !”

Yesterday we lost Irrfan Khan and today we lost Rishi Kapoor. It is a black day in Bollywood. As the Bollywood mourns the death of the legend even TV celebs are suffering and disturbed by the sudden demise of the legendary actors.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Check out the TV celebs who shared their memories and condenlences to Kapoor family.

Shehnaaz Gill