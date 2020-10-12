Advtg.
Divyanka Tripathi wages social media war with troll

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya spent precious minutes on Monday waging cyber war with a troll, following her tweet about the power outage in the city.

“Kam se nikle, ab bekar aur berozgar se fir rahe hai. Bhai koi bataega aaj Mumbai me bijli kyu nahi hai (was out for work and am now sitting idle. Will someone tell me why there’s no power supply in Mumbai today)?” Divyanka had tweeted.

A social media user subsequently took a dig at the actress. “Ek din bina make-up, bina AC ke bhi rehna seekho madam (Try living without make-up and AC for a day madam),” the user commented.

Responding to him, Divyanka wrote: “Bewajah hero mat baniye uncle. Kaam to sarkaar ka tha jisme make-up ki zarurat nahi. Par vishesh tippania is prakar karte hai aap log jaise jagah jagah Bigg Boss ka camera lagaya ho. Kuch acha likhe, ashirward de, anyatha kaam se kaam rakhe (don’t try to needlessly be a hero, uncle. This was the government’s job and it did not need the use of make-up. But the way you comment it looks like you guys have installed Bigg Boss cameras everywhere. Why don’t you focus on work rather than interfering in the matters of orthers. If you have to give something, give blessings).”

The war of words didn’t stop here. The user advised her to not to work with Karan Johar and not to involve herself in drugs.

“Mera ashirward tumhare saath hai. Achi achi film karo aur drugs ke chakkar me mat padhna. Karan Johar ke paas toh bhool ke bhi mat jana,” he tweeted.

To this, Divyanka sarcastically replied: “Yeh baat bhaut achi lagi. Dil se dhanyewaad. Aaj kal sab amoon tor pe doosro ke bina wajah galat ki maan le chalte hai. Kalakaar kitne bhi maznoot dikhe, dil dukhta hai. Jis roz se pitaji is shehr ke hawae kar Bhopal gaye, prayas yahi hai ki un ka sar fakr se uncha rahe. Yeh kamal keechad me bhi kamal rahega (loved what you said. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. From the day my father left me in Mumbai to attain my dreams, my endeavour has been to make him proud. Lotus will blossom in dirt).”  –ians/sim/vnc

