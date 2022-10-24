scorecardresearch
Eco-friendly Diwali with parents and friends for Rithvik Dhanjani

By Glamsham Bureau
Popular television actor Rithvik Dhanjani has shared his plans for Diwali, which is simple, full of love and environment-friendly. The 33-year-old actor shared that he will be at home with his family, do a little pooja and then go out to meet his friends.

“I am going to be with my mom and dad at home celebrating Diwali and it will always be an eco-friendly Diwali.”

Rithvik, who has a made a name with shows such as ‘Pavitra Rishta’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, ‘MTV Fanaa’ and ‘Aye Zindagi’, is completely against bursting of crackers.

He said: “I don’t believe in bursting crackers or creating environmental or noise nuisance. So, it is going to be an eco-friendly Diwali.”

“It’s going to be with my parents, doing a little pooja, going out to other friends and meet a couple of other people. Sharing a lot of love and sweets. That is what my Diwali is going to be like.”

