TV News

Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit share bear hug to Eijaz

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Ejaz Khan had a hilarious reaction when girlfriend Pavitra Punia and her friend Shardul Pandit shared a big bear hug.

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 20: Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Ejaz Khan had a hilarious reaction when girlfriend Pavitra Punia and her friend Shardul Pandit shared a big bear hug.

In a viral clip, Pavitra is seen tightly hugging Shardul as Eijaz looks on. After a few moments when the two friends don’t stop hugging, Eijaz possessively says in Hindi: “Leave her alone.”

He then pulls Pavitra, and the others have a good laugh.

The viral video has been shared on Pavitra’s fan club called Pavitrapuniagalaxy.

Pavitra and Eijaz met on the 14 season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan.

While speaking to ians last month, he shared details about his romance in the house and on his plans to take the affair forward.

Eijaz had said, “Well, it was real then and it is real now.”

He further added, “She is the only person I am spending the most amount of time with, and I want to. I have met my dad and brother and they are very happy. My brother has met her, and today a small part of my family might meet her because we might just go out for an ice cream or something.”

