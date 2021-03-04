ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Eijaz Khan to Pavitra Punia: ‘I love you one million’

Bigg Boss 14 star Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met on the show and started dating soon afterwards

By Glamsham Bureau
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 4: Bigg Boss 14 star Eijaz Khan shared a cosy picture with girlfriend and show housemate Pavitra Punia. The two met on the show and started dating soon afterwards. “I love you one million,” Eijaz captioned the close-up image that captures the couple smiling.

While Eijaz was single when he entered the Bigg Boss house with no plans of getting into a relationship, his bond with Pavitra grew over time in the show. They shared a love-hate relationship in the show and were also seen to be at loggerheads with each other.

Pavitra and Eijaz do not shy away from media attention and are often spotted together. However, recently they were accused by their followers for faking the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pavitra took to social media to profess her love for the actor, shutting down trolls.

“Dear trollers … kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of “Haters” in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article4th Test: Patel takes 2 as England reduced to 74/3 (Lunch)
Next articleDavid Schwimmer spills the beans on ‘Friends Reunion’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni to feature in music video

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bigg Boss 14 housemates Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who are a couple in real life too, will soon be seen in a music video
Read more
News

Rahul Vaidya turns chef for his lady love Disha Parmar

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 14 first runner up Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram handle and shared a video in which he is seen cooking caramalised eggs for Disha Parmar.
Read more
News

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Tony Kakkar’s swag look in Tera Suit poster

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 14 contestants and lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen in a music video together for the first time with Tony Kakkar.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021