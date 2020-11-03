Advtg.
TV News

Eijaz-Pavitra marriage will last for 2 days: Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh

By Glamsham Editorial
Eijaz-Pavitra marriage will last for 2 days: Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh says if Eijaz Khan wed Pavitra Punia, their marriage would not last for more than two days.

A love story has been brewing between Eijaz and Pavitra for a while but Vindu is not convinced.

“I have seen bits and pieces of this season’s ‘Bigg Boss’ but I don’t think Eijaz (Khan) and Pavitra (Punia) are going to get married. It is not possible. Eijaz has a different personality and Pavitra has her own personality. If they get married, then it will last only for two days, so what’s the meaning of it?” said Vindu.

Advtg.

Incidentally, Eijaz has been in relationships with popular television actress Anita Hassanandani, Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio and aspiring actress Nidhi Kashyap in the past. None of his relationships turned out to be fruitful.

His romance with Pavitra started when Eijaz, in the last episode, spent quality time with her on a romantic private date. They confessed their feelings towards each other openly on the show. Pavitra also cooked for Eijaz and the actor was floored by the surprise.

Eijaz and Pavitra’s huge fan bases are rooting to see more of their chemistry, and are delighted to see them express their feelings towards each other.

Advtg.

In a clip of current season, Pavitra is seen admitting to having two boyfriends at the same time in the past. Her confession came when ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra claimed she was already married and hid it from him when they were in a relationship.

–IANS

iv/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSix players who hit the refresh button in IPL 2020
Next articleRishina Kandhari: Women are in no competition with anyone

Related Articles

News

Sidharth Shukla reacts to Shehnaaz Gill’s Waada Hai song with Arjun Kanungo

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently reacted to Shehnaaz Gill’s latest song Waada Hai also featuring Arjun Kanungo.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 7 Winner and our favourite Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan engaged to Zaid Darbar

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 7 Winner Gauahar Khan and dancer Zaid Darbar took to Instagram to announce their engagement.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Bigg Boss 13 LoveBirds: Himanshi Khurana flaunts her red Karwa Chauth outfit, Asim Riaz loved up comment on her post

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are going strong together. The two met for the first time during their stint on Bigg Boss 13
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Eijaz-Pavitra marriage will last for 2 days: Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh 2

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee is 'critical but stable'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical but stable on Thursday. According to hospital sources, the octagenarian continued to be...
Eijaz-Pavitra marriage will last for 2 days: Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh 3

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar get engaged

Eijaz-Pavitra marriage will last for 2 days: Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh 4

Neha Kakkar shares glimpses of first Karwa Chauth with husband Rohanpreet

Eijaz-Pavitra marriage will last for 2 days: Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh 5

National 4W Championship to resume from Nov 7

Eijaz-Pavitra marriage will last for 2 days: Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh 6

Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity opt to bat against Trailblazers

Daler Mehndi - Le Chhalaang Title Song Lyrics from Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha

Daler Mehndi – Le Chhalaang Title Song Lyrics from Chhalaang starring...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks