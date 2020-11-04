Advtg.
TV News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: An empty tiffin, Anupamaa replies to Vanraj’s cheap tricks

Anupamaa is disturbing him from inside, and his male ego is hurting every day

By Glamsham Editorial
An empty tiffin, Anupamaa replies to Vanraj's cheap tricks
Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” has become a war zone between Anupamaa, who is taking a stand for herself and Vanraj, who is trying every possible trick to demean her. He thought that as always if he talks loudly to Anupamaa and humiliates her, she will apologise to him. And instead of making him feel sorry, will be sorry for her behaviour in the past few days. But little did he know that she is way past all this.

The change in Anupamaa is disturbing him from inside, and his male ego is hurting every day. He had thought that he will have both Anupamaa and Kavya in his life, while Anupamaa will take care of the house, he will enjoy his life with Kavya. But everything that he is doing to demean her, is attacking him in return.

In the recent episode, Vanraj tells her that no matter what she does, she will always have to bow in front of him. In fact, he tells her that she is no less than a servant who can only cook and take care of the household. Anupamaa accepts this challenge and tells him that she will write her own destiny now.

Vanraj obviously couldn’t accept this defeat, and leaves home with his tiffin. But little did he know that it was an empty tiffin with a paper inside.

What is written in that paper? Is it Anupamaa’s reply to Vanraj’s uncalled for behaviour? Will she start working? And like Samar suggested, will she start giving online classical dance lessons? Most importantly, when will the others in the family know about the big secret?

“Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale.

