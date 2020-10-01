Home TV News

Erica Fernandes shares a glimpse of her upcoming music video with Harshad Chopda

Erica Fernandes shared a short clip on her Instagram with Harshad Chopda. In the post, Erica and Harshad are seen posing for the camera in front of a beach.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Ever since Erica Fernandes dropped hints of an upcoming project with Harshad Chopda, fans have been waiting to see the duo in a single frame.

While earlier Erica did not reveal that she is collaborating with Harshad for a music video, but now, the actress has spilled the beans. Erica gave a ‘huge’ surprise to her and Harshad’s fans with her latest social media post

Erica Fernandes shared a short clip on her Instagram with Harshad Chopda. In the post, Erica and Harshad are seen posing for the camera in front of a beach. While Erica looks gorgeous in a blue-yellow beachwear, Harshad flaunts his look in a blue floral shirt and glares, giving us all Goa vibes.

Erica is seen leaning on Harshad’s shoulder, and they look too cute together. Giving a glimpse of her Goa Diaries with Harshad, Erica revealed her world mode is on, and she has stepped into the world of music videos. 

Well, this is Erica and Harshad’s first collaboration. The hype and wait to see the duo onscreen are worthy.

On the work front, Erica Fernandes is seen currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna Sharma and the show is going off-air on 3rd Oct 2020, while Harshad Chopda was last seen in Bepannah opposite Jennifer Winget.

Check out Erica Fernandes shares a glimpse of her upcoming music video with Harshad Chopda below:

