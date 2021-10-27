HomeTVNews

Erica Fernandes pens a hearfelt note as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 goes off air

Erica Fernandes confirmed the news and shared a heartfelt note for her fans and the crew of the show Kuch Rang Pyar Aise Bhi 3

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes modern-day love tale ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani is one of its kind show.

The show had received enormous love and support. It is one of those rare fiction television series that came with the third season on public demand. As they say all good things come to an end. This show as well.

Erica confirmed the news and shared a note for her fans and the crew of the show.

Apart from Shaheer and Erica, actress Supriya Pilgaonkar is a pivotal part of the show. Just like its previous two seasons, the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani was also successful in establishing a strong emotional connect with the audience.

Check out Erica Fernandes pens a hearfelt note as Kuch Rang Pyar Aise Bhi goes off air below:

