Home TV News

Erica Fernandes thanks fans as she shoots for the last day on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Erica Fernandes, who plays the female lead Prerna in the show, has shared some sweet memories from the set on Instagram.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Erica Fernandes thanks fans as she shoots for the last day on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Erica Fernandes thanks fans as she shoots for the last day on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will soon go off-air. The last episode of the Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer will air on October 3. The show did well but recently the episodes could not get the attention of fans. The original show had become immensely popular and was one of the iconic love stories of that time.

The second season just could not be as good as the first one but Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes were appreciated for their performance. Their sizzling chemistry was the highlight of the season.

Erica Fernandes, who plays the female lead Prerna in the show, has shared some sweet memories from the set on Instagram. She has given a glimpse of the beautiful surprise planned for her by the fans that include a souvenir written for her and an Anurag Basu themed cake. 

Advtg.

The customized cake that is in the form of a film project also includes pictures of Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag.

In the original show, we saw how Anurag and Prerna die together in the end and then stay together in heaven. Just like that, the fans were interested to know the end of this season.

But it seems, Ekta Kapoor has planned a different ending this time. Yes, this time Anurag and Prerna will have a happy ending.

Check out Erica Fernandes pictures from the last day of shoot from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay below:

Advtg.
Previous articleWhat makes Roger Federer sing a Beatles classic?
Next articleHalle Berry confirms dating rumours, reveals mystery man’s identity

Related Articles

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill, Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna and other celebs stylish white outfits

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
From Shehnaaz Gill to Surbhi Chandna celebs wearing stylish white outfits. Check out our favorite celebs below:
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 : Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shaheer Sheikh and other celebs slaying in traditional looks

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebs like Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shaheer Sheikh and other celebs who wore traditional outfits in style. Check out our favourite celebs's looks below:
Read more
News

Erica Fernandes demands justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Erica Fernandes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame aka Prerna Sharma also demands justice for Sushant Singh Rajput as his mysterious death has shocked the world, his family members, his closed ones and his fans too.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Erica Fernandes thanks fans as she shoots for the last day on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 1

Terence Lewis turns actor for Palaash Muchhal's music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Ace choreographer Terence Lewis got a chance to show his acting skills in a video for a new song...
Erica Fernandes thanks fans as she shoots for the last day on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

SSR tribute song talks of justice for late actor

Erica Fernandes thanks fans as she shoots for the last day on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

Erica Fernandes thanks fans as she shoots for the last day on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

Erica Fernandes thanks fans as she shoots for the last day on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head'

Erica Fernandes thanks fans as she shoots for the last day on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi's double dose of humour

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks