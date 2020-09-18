Erica Fernandes thanks fans as she shoots for the last day on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will soon go off-air. The last episode of the Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer will air on October 3. The show did well but recently the episodes could not get the attention of fans. The original show had become immensely popular and was one of the iconic love stories of that time.

The second season just could not be as good as the first one but Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes were appreciated for their performance. Their sizzling chemistry was the highlight of the season.

Erica Fernandes, who plays the female lead Prerna in the show, has shared some sweet memories from the set on Instagram. She has given a glimpse of the beautiful surprise planned for her by the fans that include a souvenir written for her and an Anurag Basu themed cake.

Advtg.

The customized cake that is in the form of a film project also includes pictures of Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag.

In the original show, we saw how Anurag and Prerna die together in the end and then stay together in heaven. Just like that, the fans were interested to know the end of this season.

But it seems, Ekta Kapoor has planned a different ending this time. Yes, this time Anurag and Prerna will have a happy ending.

Check out Erica Fernandes pictures from the last day of shoot from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay below: