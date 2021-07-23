Esha Kansara talks about title track of her show

Adv.

Television actress Esha Kansara says that the title track of her upcoming show “Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana” is a soulful rendition, which has become even more special since it has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Shreya made an appearance on the small screen for the first time after her maternity break through the musical promo of “Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana”.

The title track by Shreya in the musical promo brings alive various emotions, as described by the lead actress Esha.

Adv.

“This song is full of heart, soul, passion, sanity, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and love,” Esha says.

The actress also feels connected to the song.

“My love for the ’90s and 2000 era songs is totally unexplainable, and when it comes to Shreya Ghoshal, the craziness just hits the ceiling. The song is slowly growing on me and somehow I have such a beautiful connection with the track,” she says.

Adv.

The show featuring Hasan Zaidi (as Pritam) and Esha Kansara (as Amrita) in lead roles focuses on an optimistic Sakhuja family and a pessimist man, Pritam.

The show will air on Star Plus from July 26.