Fans of Rahul Vaidya sends birthday wishes for his mother Geeta Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya thanked his fans for taking so much effort and appreciating their love for his mother shared a picture with his mom and his beloved wife Disha Parmar.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, who is extremely close to his mother. Fans of RKV started trending on social media as his mother celebrates her birthday today.

He captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday Aai ♥️
Thank you so much everyone for wishing my mother. She is so happy to see your wishes and sends you all her love and blessings ♥️ too sweet you all are! 😊🤗””

In the picture, Rahul is seen wearing in white Indian ttraditionaloutfit, Disha is seen wearing a baby pink saree while his mom is seen wearing green saree. The trio is smiling for the camera looking absolutely stunning in the picture.

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya recently appeared in  Bigg Boss 15 with Nia Sharma to promote his new Garba song Garbe Ki Raat. The song is already superhit with the fans and became one of the popular Navratri songs of 2021. While Disha Parmar is seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta.

Check out Rahul Vaidya shares lovely picture of his mother on her birthday and also check out fans birthday wishes below:

