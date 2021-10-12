Fans of Rahul Vaidya sends birthday wishes for his mother Geeta Vaidya

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, who is extremely close to his mother. Fans of RKV started trending on social media as his mother celebrates her birthday today.

Rahul Vaidya thanked his fans for taking so much effort and appreciating their love for his mother shared a picture with his mom and his beloved wife Disha Parmar.

He captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday Aai ♥️

Thank you so much everyone for wishing my mother. She is so happy to see your wishes and sends you all her love and blessings ♥️ too sweet you all are! 😊🤗””

In the picture, Rahul is seen wearing in white Indian ttraditionaloutfit, Disha is seen wearing a baby pink saree while his mom is seen wearing green saree. The trio is smiling for the camera looking absolutely stunning in the picture.

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya recently appeared in Bigg Boss 15 with Nia Sharma to promote his new Garba song Garbe Ki Raat. The song is already superhit with the fans and became one of the popular Navratri songs of 2021. While Disha Parmar is seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta.

Check out Rahul Vaidya shares lovely picture of his mother on her birthday and also check out fans birthday wishes below:

From “maidan marke aana,” to “tu sherr hai yaad rakh!” – it was a long emotional ride.



Thank you Aai for always believing in him. Thank you for being the best parent there is! @rahulvaidya23



HAPPY BIRTHDAY GEETA AAI — Hearts of Rahul Vaidya (@TeamRahulV) October 12, 2021

In this house,

We adore this mother son duo♡@rahulvaidya23

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GEETA AAI pic.twitter.com/sODsPPpIk7 — RUTIKA✨ (@Ruutikaa) October 12, 2021

ʜᴀᴘᴘɪᴇsᴛ ʙɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ ᴀᴀɪ!

Thank u for giving birth to the most-good hearted person @rahulvaidya23 and for blessing us! We all love u from the deepest core of our heart! Again wishing u a very happy birthday in Marathi ♡

वाढदिवसाच्या शुभेच्छा आई

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GEETA AAI pic.twitter.com/EoRt1xJbfn — Rkvian_aarohi •ᴴᴮᴰ ᴳᴱᴱᵀᴬ ᴬᴬᴵ• (@Rkvian_aarohi) October 12, 2021

Happiest Birthday Aai <3

Sending You Lots Of Love And Wishes From RKVians!

We Lovee N Respect You Alot!



Thankyou So Much For Giving Us @rahulvaidya23 !



HAPPY BIRTHDAY GEETA AAI pic.twitter.com/5FWcJ2i0ys — F@tim@ Sh@ikh (@Fatima_shaikhfs) October 12, 2021

Happy Birthday Geeta Aai!🤍

You're an epitome of grace and dignity! It shows how amazing of a mother you're when we see @rahulvaidya23 and the values he has in him💗



HAPPY BIRTHDAY GEETA AAI — Diya♡̷̷ (@seekinglight__) October 12, 2021