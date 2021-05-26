Adv.
#jethalal trends, fans share memes on Dilip Joshi’s birthday

Fans have been trending the hashtag #jethalal on Twitter all through Wednesday, to celebrate the birthday of actor Dilip Joshi

By Glamsham Bureau
#jethalal trends, fans share memes on Dilip Joshi's birthday
Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Champaklal Gada of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame | pic courtesy: instagram
Fans have been trending the hashtag #jethalal on Twitter all through Wednesday, to celebrate the birthday of actor Dilip Joshi. The actor plays the affable Gujarati electronics store owner Jethalal Gada in the popular sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”.

Netizens also flooded social media with memes featuring Joshi in his avatar of Jethalal, besides wishing him on his birthday. They also shared prayers for his good health and happiness and expressed gratitude to him for making them smile every day.

Fans of the actor also shared how they have grown up watching the show, and how they keep watching old episodes repeatedly, just to enjoy Jethalal’s humour. Some even called Joshi as Jethalal the “heart” and “soul” of the show.

“#TMKOC :- The Body, #DilipJoshi aka #jethalal :- The Soul, Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @dilipjoshie ji. Thanks for Making Our Childhood the awesome,” tweeted a fan.

“Happy Birthday legend #jethalal #DilipJoshi Thanks for making our childhood awesome. From 0 to hero You are Always in our heart #TMKOC,” posted another fan.

“Happy Birthday to the Heart of #TMKOC #DilipJoshi sir. Thank u for making me laugh when I’m not even in the mood to smile!!” expressed another fan.

“Happy Birthday to The King of Comedy. One of most versatile Actor @dilipjoshie. I just love watching #TMKOC episodes and you are the backbone of that show! Once again happy birthday legend! Thank You for always making us laugh! #DilipJoshi #jethalal,” wrote another fan.

