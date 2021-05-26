jethalal trends, fans share memes on Dilip Joshi’s birthday

Adv.

Fans have been trending the hashtag #jethalal on Twitter all through Wednesday, to celebrate the birthday of actor Dilip Joshi. The actor plays the affable Gujarati electronics store owner Jethalal Gada in the popular sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”.

Netizens also flooded social media with memes featuring Joshi in his avatar of Jethalal, besides wishing him on his birthday. They also shared prayers for his good health and happiness and expressed gratitude to him for making them smile every day.

Fans of the actor also shared how they have grown up watching the show, and how they keep watching old episodes repeatedly, just to enjoy Jethalal’s humour. Some even called Joshi as Jethalal the “heart” and “soul” of the show.

#TMKOC

I literally want the bond that #jethalal and Tarak mehta have.

Everyone Deserves that !! pic.twitter.com/Ckf9SolVWb — Adarsh (@shitttyshittt) May 26, 2021

“#TMKOC :- The Body, #DilipJoshi aka #jethalal :- The Soul, Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @dilipjoshie ji. Thanks for Making Our Childhood the awesome,” tweeted a fan.

“Happy Birthday legend #jethalal #DilipJoshi Thanks for making our childhood awesome. From 0 to hero You are Always in our heart #TMKOC,” posted another fan.

It's the birthday of Dillip Joshi aka Jethalal. He is one of the finest actors I have seen ever . His comic timing & expressions are just incredible . #jethalal pic.twitter.com/GSFYWqcIDp — Mirza Sarcastic Pandey (@Mirza_Sarcastic) May 26, 2021

“Happy Birthday to the Heart of #TMKOC #DilipJoshi sir. Thank u for making me laugh when I’m not even in the mood to smile!!” expressed another fan.

He deserves every award for his supremely great and effortless comedy ✌

'People's choice best comedy actor 2012'- Dilip Joshi ❤#DilipJoshi #jethalal #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/WXmmzDBJoO — Dilip sir ❤ (@ProudArijitian) May 26, 2021

“Happy Birthday to The King of Comedy. One of most versatile Actor @dilipjoshie. I just love watching #TMKOC episodes and you are the backbone of that show! Once again happy birthday legend! Thank You for always making us laugh! #DilipJoshi #jethalal,” wrote another fan.