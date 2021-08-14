Farah Khan: I am not worthy of choreographing!?

- Advertisement -

The first few episodes of Zee Comedy Show helped every Indian family unwind on their couch with some of India’s top comedians making them LOL their stress away, this weekend, we will see Govinda and Shakti Kapoor make us ROFL with their hilarious antics.

The Bollywood stars will be seen as special guests during the Independence Day special episode where all the eleven comedians will come together as – Team Hasaayenge and make each one of us laugh out loud!

- Advertisement -

While the hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions of Farah Khan surely left everyone in splits, it was Govinda and Shakti Kapoor who were seen unwinding in a #HasiOnStressGone mood during the shoot!

Taking the entertainment level a notch higher, Govinda and Farah Khan put on their dancing shoes on and performed to the 90’s chartbuster, ‘Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye’, which naturally got everyone grooving to the beats. While their dance definitely entertained one and all, it was Farah Khan’s shocking revelation shortly after this moment that left everyone speechless!

- Advertisement -

Zee Comedy Show’s Laughing Buddha (Farah Khan) revealed how she has never choreographed Govinda till date even after she got multiple offers because she felt she was not capable of it. In fact, she even revealed a closely guarded secret about Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda’s Deewangi Deewangi act in Om Shanti Om too.

As Farah Khan revealed, “Today, my life feels complete. After 30 years, I’ve danced with Govinda, and I want to tell you all a secret today. Govinda is my childhood friend, but I’ve never choreographed him till date even though I’ve got many offers to do it. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to work with him, but for me Chi Chi is the best dancer ever in the Hindi film industry, so I didn’t feel I was worthy or capable of choreographing him. His jodi with Ganesh Acharya was so good that I felt if I choreographed him, it will be proven that I am not good enough to choreograph him.”

- Advertisement -

She further revealed, “In fact, even when he came to shoot for Om Shanti Om’s Deewangi Deewangi song, I didn’t have the courage to choreograph him. Hence, I told Govinda to choreograph Shah Rukh Khan for his portion, telling them that we’ll keep those steps. They did the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the end and it came out so well. So, whenever we dance, Govinda will have to choreograph me, like how he did today.”