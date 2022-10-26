Father figure, shoulder to lean on: Shubhaavi Choksey talks about her brother

TV actress Shubhaavi Choksey, who is now seen in the show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, talks about her Bhai Dooj celebration plans and she also recalls how as a child she used to celebrate this festivity.

The actress shares that this is a time when her entire family gets together and she celebrates it with her brother and his friend.

Shubhaavi says: “Bhai Dooj has been an occasion when the entire family gets together and celebrates it. My younger brother Shubhendra and his best friend Anand come home for lunch and then we celebrate the auspicious occasion together.”

The actress, who was seen in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and others, recalls her fight with her brother and she praises him for always ignoring all her mischievous activities and fights.

“As a child, I would always fight with Shubhendra, and he is such a sweet brother that he would only smile. I would always eat from his plate and take his share of desserts. I always laugh at my mischief when I look back at those memories,” she adds.

Shubhaavi says that due to tight working schedule it is difficult for her to meet him so often but they make sure to spend the festival together.

She concludes by saying: “My brother and I don’t meet often due to our schedules and with him travelling, but I know that whenever I need an honest opinion or a shoulder to lean on, he is always there for me.”

“He is not only my brother but also like a father figure at times. No matter how busy we are in our lives, we make sure to spend this significant day together with much panache.”