Arslan Goni fears for sole earners in the show business

The Covid-19 surge is telling on the confidence levels of people in the entertainment business – and TV actor Arslan Goni articulates the sense of uncertainty when he says that another lockdown would definitely hit sole earners in families dependent on showbiz for their survival.

Goni, who plays Nawab in the Zee5/AltBalaji thriller series ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’, said he was not moving out of the house unless he had work because of Covid. “It came as a hurricane and made our life topsy-turvy. We adjusted to the new normal and fought the battle, but now we have Omicron. We have no choice but to live with it following the protocols and guidelines.”

Talking about the long impact of Covid on the industry, Goni said: “Yes, the entertainment industry has been affected. Very few films are being made and theatres have mostly remained shut in the last two years. There is a scare among viewers too. But I am hopeful that the industry will recover soon.”

On bread-and-butter issues, Goni said: “The industry provides ample opportunities to sole earners and if a lockdown is imposed again, their survival will be at stake. So, as the saying goes, the show must go on. We must follow the precautionary protocols and continue working.”