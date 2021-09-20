HomeTVNews

First look of ‘Sex and the City’ reboot revealed

The fans of 'Sex and the City' are ecstatic as the host channel has revealed a glimpse of what the much-awaited reboot of the show is going to offer.

By Glamsham Bureau
The fans of the popular show ‘Sex and the City’ are ecstatic as the host channel has revealed a glimpse of what the much-awaited reboot of the show is going to offer.

As part of a promotional video of the upcoming shows on HBO Max, a clip from ‘And Just Like That’, the name of the reboot show, was released on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

It shows actress Sarah Jessica Parker’s character ‘Carrie’ with longtime friends ‘Miranda’ (Cynthia Nixon) and ‘Charlotte’ (Kristin Davis).

In another giveaway, a small clip as part of the promo also showed the character ‘Mr Big’, played by Chris Noth, and ‘Carrie’ sharing a romantic kiss while cooking in the kitchen together.

HBO Max also announced a series of other shows in the same promotional video.

