FLY song out now: Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah’s killer look in this new music video

After dropping several BTS videos and pictures from Kashmir, Badshah and Shehnaaz Gill have finally released the song Fly. The poster of the same was released on February 23. The teaser is going viral now and fans are loving the classy looks of Badhshah and Shehnaaz Gill.
In the backdrop, you can see a beautiful snow-covered location. The singer then writes ‘Fly’ on the window glass of a car. In the end, we see Badshah and Uchana standing beside the car looking dapper in an overcoat. Shehnaaz looks stunning in the snow-clad Kashmir valley.
She is dressed in black with a red jacket, earlier the singer-actor had shared her looks from the song, where she adorned the traditional Kashmiri look.