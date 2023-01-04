scorecardresearch
For Ridhi Dogra, the medium doesn't really matter

Ridhi Dogra said that mediums don't really matter to her as long as she is a part of a good story, character and team.

By News Bureau

Actress Ridhi Dogra, who is all set for her movie ‘Lakadbaggha’ starring Anshuman Jha to release, said that mediums don’t really matter to her as long as she is a part of a good story, character, and team.

Speaking about films and her debut with ‘Lakadbaggha’, Dogra said: “There’s no system, clean slate. I don’t think that okay now I am doing a film, my process on whatever I have done is that I ask many questions, I would like to know everything, I would like to make as much logical sense and it continues to whichever set I am on.”

“I think when I saw myself on the big-screen in Kolkata I felt like Oh my God! I don’t look bad at all, I sound good, I should do more films. But the mediums don’t really matter to me as long as I am part of a good story, a good character and a good team; that’s all that truly matters.”

Lately, the actress has been making noise for her work in the recently released web-series ‘Pitchers 2’, a second season of the cult show Pitchers.

2023 is a very exciting year for Ridhi Dogra with several big releases in the line. She is all set and steadfast for big ticket films like ‘Jawan’, ‘Tiger 3’, shows like ‘Asur 2’.

