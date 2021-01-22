TV News

Forty-year-old actor booked for raping stepmother, theft

A TV actor has been booked for allegedly raping his stepmother and stealing money & jewellery from the residence

By Glamsham Editorial
A 40-year-old TV actor has been booked for allegedly raping his 58-year-old stepmother, and stealing money and jewellery from the residence that she shares with his father, a director of television serials.

A case has been registered with the Oshiwara police, who are looking into an angle of property dispute, according to a report in hindustantimes.com. The report added that the woman is the third wife of the father of the accused.

“A case has been registered under Sections 376 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code,” the website quoted an officer from Oshiwara police station as saying.

No arrests have been made yet, and the police have said that they are investigating the complaint of the woman.

The property that has triggered dispute comprises a flat in Andheri, and four shops in that locality, the website said.  –ians/vnc/

