Friends remember Jagnoor Aneja of MTV ‘Love School’

Jagnoor Aneja of MTV ‘Love School’ fame recently passed away due to cardiac arrest. The runway director and traveller was in Egypt when he breathed his last. He was there to spend his holidays with very close friends. Jagnoor Aneja was a part of the first and second season of ‘Love School’, which was hosted by Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar.

It came as a moment of shock for his family, friends and fans. In fact, actor Karan Singh Chhabra couldn’t believe it when he heard of his demise. He said: “He used to organize events and the number of times we used to interact was about the same. He was from a well-to-do family and I can’t believe that the person who went to spend some good time passed away like this. As far I know he was healthy and a satisfied person. So, seriously initially I couldn’t believe it but later when I came to know that this is a reality, I was just shocked. Really it is most painful for me to lose him like this. He was enjoying and having fun, I am really clueless how this happened.”

His friend Mohammad Al Mahmoodi who was with him last week says Jagnoor was in a happy state of mind and was very happy.

“He was perfectly healthy. In fact, he was very much concerned about his health and fitness. He was never interested in spending extra time in the gym to flaunt a toned body or six packs. I couldn’t understand how this happened. It was difficult for me to accept the news. He was a traveller and explorer but who knew he would travel to heaven so soon. I am really missing him a lot,” said Mahmoodi.

He added: “It was just last week we met and had our dinner together here in Egypt. He was very happy and shared that once he returned to India. He was interested in pursuing his acting career and growing in life. May his soul rest in peace.”