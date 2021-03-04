ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

David Schwimmer spills the beans on ‘Friends Reunion’

American actor David Schwimmer revealed that the highly awaited Friends Reunion Special will start filming "in little over a month".

By Glamsham Bureau
David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer
Los Angeles, March 4: American actor David Schwimmer on Wednesday revealed that the highly awaited Friends Reunion Special will start filming “in little over a month”.

Schwimmer, who portrays paleontologist Ross Geller in the hit American sitcom Friends, said he couldn’t be more excited to start the shoot, which will see the reunion of the six leads – Courtney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Anniston as Rachel Green, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, besides Schwimmer’s Ross.

“Oh, it’s happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I’m heading out to LA,” Schwimmer told Sirius XM’s host Andy Cohen on Wednesday, as reported by New York Post. “So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols,” he added.

During the chat Schwimmer ruled out the possibility of the reunion being hosted by Ellen DeGeneres or Billy Crystal.

Shoot for the reunion of the iconic show was supposed to happen last year, but the pandemic forced the unit to take a break.

