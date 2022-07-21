From onion bhajis to jogging in the rain: TV stars celebrate monsoon

From enjoying assorted pakodas with masala chai to going out for long drives or just getting drenched in the rains of Mumbai, TV actors share their memories and what they like to do during monsoons.

‘Naagin 6’ actor Simba Nagpal calls monsoon his favourite season of the year and loves to play guitar or listen to his favourite song.

As he says: “My favourite season of the year is monsoon and I love rain because it triggers something in me emotionally. I love playing guitar while I’m looking out towards the rain- and it gives me a beautiful feeling. I feel really nice.

He recalls his initial visit to Mumbai and visiting Marine Drive: “It was just my third or fourth day in Mumbai and I decided to visit Marine Drive just to see how it is; because I had seen it a lot in movies. And this happened during monsoon. While I was there, I was listening to this song, ‘Ek Taara’ from the film ‘Wake Up Sid’, with my earphones on, and I was sitting by the shore and suddenly it started raining.”

“Although I was drenched with my phone, I was engrossed in that beautiful feeling that I wanted to make it last forever,” he adds.

While actress Anjali Tatrari is fond of Mumbai’s kanda bhaji or crispy onion pakodas.

“I truly love eating onion bhajis while gazing at the Mumbai rains. In fact, everyone in my family loves the onion pakoras that I make, so every year when I am not shooting on a rainy day, I make bhajiya for everyone and we end up watching a movie together,” adds the actress who is seen in the show ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na’.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”s actress Sunayana Fozdar loves maize and getting drenched in rain.

“I used to enjoy getting drenched in the rain as a child just as much I do now, and I remember doing that despite of being told by my mother not to. Another thing that I enjoy during rain is going on long drives and eating corncobs.”

On the other hand, Aishwarya Sharma is not a fan of monsoon but of course she likes the cool breeze and the earthy smell.

“I’m not particularly a fan of monsoon. But when it rains there’s this unique scent of soil which is absolutely enchanting. When it rains for the first time, the first thing I do is go out and take in that earthy scent.”

Later she shares how she and her husband and actor Neil Bhatt go out for long drive.

“Although we both sometimes enjoy the drive when it rains, Neil is fan and he loves jogging in the rain but I don’t. It’s just my opinion. We’re all on set for most of the day, and it rains like cats and dogs but we do not have much time to go out and appreciate monsoon,” shares the ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actress.

Cezanne Khan recently seen in ‘Appnapan’ shares: “I am a romantic person and so monsoons for me will always be rose tinted. Add on to that the charm of the city of Mumbai and its just as perfect as a cup of chai and some pakodas on the side.

He reminisces: “The earliest memories I have of the rains is just dancing in heavy pouring rain and my dear mother scolding us for getting wet and catching a cold. I love shooting and in the midst of that the soft pattering of the rain drops on our set.”

Krishna Kaul of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is not so fond of the chaos created in Mumbai because of rains. The actor says that this time he is shooting for a rain sequence in the show.

“While the Monsoon season creates a lot of chaos in Mumbai, I personally love rain. Every year, I make it a point to get drenched, but this year, for the first time, I was being paid to get wet in the rain. This was because we shot a rain sequence for ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, and I must say that it was truly a fun shoot,” he concludes.