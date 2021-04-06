Galat song out now: Paras Chhabra and Rubina Dilaik’s emotional heartbreak song

ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss fame Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chabbra are set to appear in a new music video together. The duo will be seen in a song titled “Galat”. The teaser of the same was shared by the celebrities on their verified social media accounts.

In the Galat song teaser, Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra are seen as a couple and at the beginning, they are glancing at each other while the music starts to play.

It is followed by Rubina walking alone deep in her thoughts and then she was seen shocked when she finds her and Paras’ couple’s picture broken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paras and Rubina’s sizzling chemistry is seen in the video. Keeping melancholy as the central theme of this song, the hit trio of Vikas as composer, Sunny Vik as the producer and the lyricist Raj Fatehpur have worked their magic yet again on Galat. The story narrates a tale of love and betrayal, with stunning performances by Rubina and Paras as the protagonist who will compel you to see the story unfold till the end.

Check out Galat song starring Paras Chhabra and Rubina Dilaik below: