TV News

Gauahar Khan: My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel

Actress Gauahar Khan shared the news of her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, passing away

By Glamsham Bureau
Gauahar Khan's father passes away
Mumbai, March 5: Actress Gauahar Khan took to social media on Friday to share a few emotional lines about the loss of her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan.

“My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ?? #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please. innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon,” she posted, along with a picture of her father.

Gauahar’s father was unwell for a while and hospitalised last week. Following the news of his death earlier in the day, the film and television offered condolences on the post.

Actress Kishwer Merchant posted, “Deepest condolences.. strength to family,” while ijaybhanushali wrote, “Deepest Condolences.”

Actress Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “So sorry for your loss, gauahar! Sending u all the love and strength may her rest in peace !”

Actress Hina Khan, who shared the screen with Gauahar on Bigg Boss 14, posted, “Rest in Peace Uncle.”

Gauahar had earlier posted a picture of her hugging her father in the ICU. “Oh Allah bless my father,” she had written with the picture. She had also been requesting fans on Instagram to pray for her father.

