Gaurav Gera: A hit changes your life

Adv.

Actor-comedian Gaurav Gera rose to fame playing the naïve, bespectacled Nandu in the popular television show “Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin”. He tags the show, starring Mona Singh in the title role, one of the most important projects, adding that a hit changes your life.

“Be it film, jingle, or theatre play, a hit changes your life. In the sense your money offers get better. Offers that come to you become better. You can choose your work. I was fortunate. Jaisi Koi Nahin happened in 2003 but in the year 2000 I had done a role which was a prime lead role. It did not work, it was not a hit. So, a hit changes life for you,” he said.

“I still feel that no matter how good a work you do, if nobody has seen it, it is worthless. If there is a good thing that is a brilliant product and many people have seen it, for me it is Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin,” he said.

Adv.

“Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin” was an Indian version of the Colombian drama “Yo soy Betty, la fea”.

Gaurav is currently seen hosting the show “Chef Vs Fridge”. The actor said, “I am super excited because food is what is what really excites me… I have never done a cooking show, so for me it was an eye-opener because I have never done a food show.”

He is not new to hosting but if he had to make a choice between hosting shows or acting, Gaurav chooses the former.

Adv.

“Acting is what I like but I can’t do it non-stop. I would not want to play a character for five years, for instance. So I like project work. While hosting, it’s more (about) myself. The clothes are how you like and you say what you like – very impromptu. So, I would prefer this (hosting) over acting,” said Gaurav. “Chef Vs Fridge” airs on Zee Cafe.