Adv.

Actor-comedian Gaurav Gera and chef Vicky Ratnani will be seen in the upcoming cooking show “Chef Vs Fridge”. Gaurav will serve as host while Ratnani will judge the show. “The unique format brings exciting weekly challenges and it’s been great fun to see the innovative food creations stem from completely random ingredients found in the fridge. It’s every foodie’s delight to experience food that is a feast for the eyes,” Ratnani said.

Based on the daily challenge, the show will see dishes being prepared from the limited ingredients available in the fridge. Each episode will aim at bringing new twists on the menu with a different theme that challenges the imagination of the contending chefs.

Gaurav said: “Being a foodie myself, I’m elated to be a part of a show that’s all about the sizzle and simmer. It’s fun discovering unique dishes and interacting with some of the most talented young chefs.”

Adv.

“Chef Vs Fridge” will air April 25 onwards on Zee Cafe.