Gautam Rode is back to his ‘favourite person’

Gautam is known for his shows such as Saraswatichandra, Suryaputra Karn and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2

Mumbai, March 1: TV actor Gautam Rode tweeted a message for his wife, actress Pankhuri Awasthy, on Monday afternoon.

Calling her his “favourite person”, the actor posted a cute picture of the two and captioned it: “Back to my favourite person! @Panawasthy_31.” He added a red heart emoji at the end.

Gautam and Pankhuri often post messages for each other on social media. The two shared the screen in the show Suryaputra Karn in 2015. They got engaged in October 2017 and tied the knot the next year. The couple celebrated their third anniversary a few weeks back.

Gautam is known for his shows such as Saraswatichandra, Suryaputra Karn and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2. Last year, there was news that the actor was on a sabbatical from TV and was busy working on his debut film production.

Pankhuri has been part of shows such as Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

