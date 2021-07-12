Adv.
Gavie Chahal’s entry in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani’ to bring twist

By Glamsham Bureau
Gavie Chahal is going to join the cast of ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani’. He will be seen portraying the character of Rohit and his entry in the lives of Dev, Sonakshi and Ishwari will bring about a shocking revelation.

Sharing his excitement on joining the cast, Gavie says: “I am elated to be a part of this show as it is very relatable and depicts the modern-day issues faced by a couple. Working with Supriya, Erica and Shaheer has been really a pleasant run.”

The actor, who was a part of films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Torbaaz’, adds: “My character is going to reveal the biggest secret that has been kept from Dev and Sonakshi. It’s a life altering truth.”

‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

