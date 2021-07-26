Geetanjali Tikekar excited about her character in ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’

Adv.

Actress Geetanjali Tikekar, who plays Rani Nalini in the show “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye”, is thrilled about the birthday celebrations of her character in the show, saying that she feels very close to her onscreen personality.

In the forthcoming episode of the show, Rani will be seen celebrating her birthday and sharing her day with Amrit (Gracy Goswami) and Randheer (Zaan Khan). The upcoming episode will capture all the interesting moments of the family.

Sharing how the shoot of the particular episode went, Geetanjali said: “Rani Nalini has come a long way in her journey. I am so happy today. The sequence of celebrating Rani Nalini’s birthday was quite touching. It almost felt like I was celebrating my birthday. We all had so much fun on the sets while shooting this track. There were a lot of joyous moments, and we all ate cake. All of this took place with utmost precaution and care.”

“This episode is a memorable one which will be close to my heart,” she added.

“Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.