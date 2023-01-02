'GHKPM': Virat finds his missing son, Sayi risks her life to save Vinayak

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma-starrer show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'(GHKPM) is full of melodrama. Virat (Neil), who is trying his best to find his missing son, finally comes to know that his adopted son is his missing son Vinayak.

He is all excited to know about it but his happiness turns into pain when he gets a call from someone claiming he has kidnapped his children, Savi and Vinayak.

In the previous episode, it was seen how Virat is making efforts to find his missing son and even raised doubts in the mind of Pakhi (Aishwarya). However, he assured her he would tell her everything.

Later, he reaches the orphanage where his son was brought after the accident and there he gets his childhood sweater which helps him recognise his missing son. Moreover, he also gets the information there that he is the one who adopted Vinayak and this makes him cheerful as he realises that he has not lost his son.

However, in the car, he receives a call from the kidnapper, who asks him to identify and only then will let him know what he wants in return for the kids.

On the other hand, Sayi (Ayesha) puts her life at risk to get the kids back from his hostage.

Will Sayi and Virat will be successful in saving the children will be seen in the coming episode.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.

–IANS

ila/kvd