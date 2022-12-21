'GHKPM': Virat wishes for a fresh beginning with Pakhi

The family drama ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ (GHKPM) portrays the complications of relationships and the lead actors Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma excel in bringing out the intense emotions of their onscreen characters.

The story revolves around Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, Virat, portrayed by Neil Bhatt and Paakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma.

It was seen in previous episodes that Savi and Virat’s daughter’s school bus met with an accident and Virat saved Sai while Pakhi fell from the hills as she was left alone in the bus.

Sai, being a doctor, saved Pakhi’s life and Virat expressed gratitude by holding her hand. Pakhi misunderstood everything and got upset. Moreover, she also feels that Virat saved Sai and left her while the bus was going to fall down.

Virat explained his point and asked her to forget the past and give a fresh start to their relationship. However, Pakhi insists that he has to accept her wholeheartedly as a wife.

Virat agrees and promises her to give all the rights and love she deserves as a wife. Sai sees all this over a video call and she is left in tears.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.