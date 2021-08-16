Giaa Manek on her ‘bindaas’ role in ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’

- Advertisement -

Actress Giaa Manek has been roped in to play the role of ‘Gopika’ on the show ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’. ‘Gopika’ is the lead protagonist of the show.

It is about her journey, as she is an orphan and an under-confident girl but is very talented. The journey is about the challenges she goes through in her life, and how she overcomes them with a mentor coming into her life.

- Advertisement -

Giaa says: “I am so happy to be playing the role of Gopika. Amid trying times, I am thrilled to have bagged a lead role and to have begun shooting for my new show. Above all, I’m glad to be back on the sets and shooting all over again. I hope viewers and fans continue to shower their love and appreciation as I embark on a new journey.”

Giaa has been part of serials like ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Jeannie Aur Juju’.

- Advertisement -

She talks about her character and how she relates with it. Giaa shares: “I relate to the character to a great extent because it’s about how a girl who is so powerless and underconfident, becomes just the opposite of that and turns into a powerful, confident, fearless, and ‘bindaas’ girl, who I am today. It’s similar to my journey.”

She adds how Gopika goes through a transformation and after a year, she becomes a strong woman, similarly Giaa too has changed with time and she shares on the same: “I was myself a person who was driven by fear but I am grateful to meet a few people in my life. They have helped me to become the person I am today.”

- Advertisement -

The 35-year-old actress concludes with the hope that the show will be well received by the audience.

“Whenever I have done shows it has been received well, which is also why I am extremely grateful to the audience. There has never been a lack of appreciation from audiences, so I trust that it will be the same as this time as well,” she wraps up.

‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ will start on Monday on Star Bharat.