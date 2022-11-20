Govinda croons 'Gar Tum Bhula Na Doge', wows 'Indian Idol 13' audience

Bollywood star Govinda, who has always been known for his comic timing and dancing skills, surprised everyone on “Indian Idol 13” with his beautiful rendition, with contestant Senjuti Das, of “Gar Tum Bhula Na Doge” from the 1969 film “Yakeen”.

He was a celebrity guest on the singing reality show along with his wife Sunita Ahuja and son Yashvardhan. The father and son teamed up to perform the dance number “Husn Hai Suhana”, which originally featured Karisma Kapoor opposite Govinda from “Coolie No. 1”. Directed by David Dhawan, it was released in 1995.

Judge and celebrity singer Neha Kakkar was blown away. She said: “For all of us, it was a mind-blowing and amazing moment.”

The 58-year-old actor has worked in a number of Bollywood hit films, including “Hero No. 1”, “Deewana Mastana”, “Dulhe Raja”, “Coolie No. 1”, “Haseena Maan Jayegi”, “Raja Babu”, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, and “Saajan Chale Sasural”.

Apart from Senjuti Das, the other contestants on the show are Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Pritam Roy, Debosmita Roy, Sonakshi Kar, Senjuti Das and Sanchari Sengupta from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Vineet Singh from Lucknow, Navdeep Wadali and Rupam Bharnarthia from Amritsar, Shivam Singh and Kavya Limaye from Gujarat.

Judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani, “Indian Idol 13” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.