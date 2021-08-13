HomeTVNews

Govinda, Shakti Kapoor to recreate ‘Raja Babu’ act in ‘Zee Comedy Show’

Govinda and Shakti Kapoor to bring alive their characters "Raja babu" and "Nandu" from the 1994 film "Raja Babu" in an Independence Day special episode.

By Glamsham Bureau
Farah Khan in 'Zee Comedy Show' poster
Actors Govinda and Shakti Kapoor are all set to bring alive their characters “Raja babu” and “Nandu” from the 1994 film “Raja Babu” in an Independence Day special episode.

The two will be seen reprising the iconic characters after 27 years for special episodes of the “Zee Comedy Show”.

While ‘Nandu’ essayed by Shakti is seen in boxer shorts and a vest, Govinda as ‘Raja Babu’ can be seen in a kurta pyjama and a koti.

Farah Khan, who judges the show, said: “It was an epic act, we all know that they are legends and seeing them perform such an act was a treat for everyone. It made us all laugh out loud.”

