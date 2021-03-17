ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Gracy Goswami loves her wedding look in 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Gracy Goswami, who is seen as Amrit in the show “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye”, was very impressed by the jewellery used for a wedding sequence.

The jewellery was sourced from old Delhi for the shoot, and comprised antique pieces since the show is based in 1947.

“I was surprised to see the beautiful jewellery that they brought for the wedding look. All the ornaments were so pretty. I clicked a dozen photos of mine as I was in love with my wedding look. I feel so thankful to the entire designing and the style team who worked so hard to make my look so beautiful for Amdeer’s wedding. Talking about my style choices, I prefer small and delicate jewellery, which helps your outfit look better.” says Gracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

She says she loves the working environment on the set. “Working with the team of ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ is a lot of fun. The entire team is like a family and between shoots we are mostly hanging out in each other’s room. I love the role Amrit as she is simple and sweet but also has the will to change the things around her,” said Gracy.

“Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” also stars Zaan Khan as Randheer, Shagun Pandey as Uday, Pranali as Radha and Yash Tonk as Brij. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTaiwan's horror game back on sale post 'Xi Jinping' controversy
Next articleAshley Benson: One reason I hate being in this industry is unwanted attention
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup launched

3 in 4 Indians believe antibodies develop post 1st Covid dose

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking...

Chinese investor exits Koo's parent company

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Existing investors, along with a few prominent Indians, have bought out Chinese venture capital firm Shunwei Capital's minority...

Teen mastermind behind great Twitter hack of 2020, jailed

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) Graham Ivan Clark, a teenager behind the unprecedented Twitter hack of July last year that compromised high-profile accounts...

Pandemic increased pregnancy stress for US women: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased pregnancy stress for expectant mothers as well...

Aamir Khan: I trust the media completely

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Aamir Khan has opened up about quitting social media, saying people ought to stop extending theories over why he did so.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates