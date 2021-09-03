‘Grief-stricken’ Shehnaaz Gill runs towards hearse calling out Sidharth’s name

- Advertisement -

In a heart-breaking video doing the rounds on social media, Shehnaaz Gill, the rumoured girlfriend of Sidharth Shukla, is seen running towards the hearse, calling out the late actor’s name.

The 10-second video has been put up by a fan club going by the name Shehnaaz_ki_updates on Twitter. The clip, which currently has 188,000 views on the micro-blogging website, shows Shehnaaz calling out ‘Sidharth’ as she is seen running towards the hearse, which was carrying the mortal remains of the actor.

- Advertisement -

Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz can be seen walking behind his mourning sister.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who have never openly spoken about their relationship, were popularly called as “SidNaaz”, a term coined by their fans during their stint in the show ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

- Advertisement -

A popular face on television, Sidharth died at the age of 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Thursday. His mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital.

The last rights took place on Friday in Oshiwara crematorium on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.