HomeTVNews

‘Grief-stricken’ Shehnaaz Gill runs towards hearse calling out Sidharth’s name

In a heart-breaking video doing the rounds on social media, Shehnaaz Gill, the rumoured girlfriend of Sidharth Shukla, is seen running towards the hearse, calling out the late actor's name.

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

In a heart-breaking video doing the rounds on social media, Shehnaaz Gill, the rumoured girlfriend of Sidharth Shukla, is seen running towards the hearse, calling out the late actor’s name.

The 10-second video has been put up by a fan club going by the name Shehnaaz_ki_updates on Twitter. The clip, which currently has 188,000 views on the micro-blogging website, shows Shehnaaz calling out ‘Sidharth’ as she is seen running towards the hearse, which was carrying the mortal remains of the actor.

- Advertisement -

Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz can be seen walking behind his mourning sister.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who have never openly spoken about their relationship, were popularly called as “SidNaaz”, a term coined by their fans during their stint in the show ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

- Advertisement -

A popular face on television, Sidharth died at the age of 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Thursday. His mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital.

The last rights took place on Friday in Oshiwara crematorium on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSri Lanka hoping to keep momentum going vs SA in ODI series
Next articleDwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot to star in Netflix’s next
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,033FansLike
43,316FollowersFollow
6,157FollowersFollow
57,405FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv