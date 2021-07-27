Gulfam Khan excited about being part of ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’

Adv.

Actress Gulfam Khan, who is known for featuring in popular shows like ‘Laado 2’, ‘Naamkarann’ and ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’, is thrilled to be part of her upcoming show, ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’.

Sharing the reason behind her excitement, she says: “I have never been off-screen for a long time but given the situation of the pandemic I was consciously not taking any shows plus the roles being offered were not something I hadn’t done before. So, when ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ came my way, it got my adrenaline pumping. I am very excited to get back on the bandwagon with this electrifying youth show.”

She is returning back to screen after her last show, “Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble” went off air in just three weeks in May.

Adv.

Gulfam started her television career with a show “Lipstick” and ever since she became a part of multiple shows, movies and ads. From playing totally negative characters to positive and comic characters, she has done a variety of roles.

She feels happy and satisfied with her journey so far and shares: “I never see myself getting typecast. It is very rare that an actor plays a comic and a negative character at the same time. I played a comic role in ‘Chi and Me’ and a negative in ‘Betiyaan’ simultaneously. It was a challenge yet enjoyable. The television industry is a very huge yet a close knit unit and that’s what your goodwill is built on. I have always come out powerful on screen. Television shows have given me family like friends. I am grateful to them.”

The actor is also open for digital platform.

Adv.

“A lot of actors are shifting to OTT and I don’t mind doing OTT shows if there is something that comes my way. I have done two series ‘Hum’ and ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’. Shooting for series is very different than television and I enjoy exploring different platforms,” she concludes.

The actress will be seen in “Ziddi Dil Mane Na” on Sony SAB.