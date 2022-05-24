Gulki Joshi: Maddam Sir spreads kindness & laughter through its innovative problem-solving methods

- Advertisement -

It’s time for a resounding applause for India’s most loved women cops as Maddam Sir on Sony SAB completes 500 episodes successfully. Right since its launch over two years ago, the show has managed to captivate audiences with a strong female led cast coupled with thoughtful narratives and plotlines. Featuring SHO Haseena Malik (Gulki Joshi), Karishma Singh (Yukti Kapoor), Santosh (Bhavika Sharma), Pushpa Singh (Sonali Naik) and Cheetah Chaturvedi (Priyanshu Singh) in the lead, the show has embodied confidence and awesomeness in reflecting the daily challenges that come with headlining a Mahila Police Thana, solving the quirkiest cases with full ‘jazbaat and in the most innovative ways.

Over the last 500 episodes, Maddam Sir has touched upon numerous contemporary themes and personal experiences that are inspirational to girls who aspire to become masters of their craft and run it effortlessly. From women empowerment to bullying to societal stereotypes, mental health and much more, the show has successfully weaved in relevant issues into the narrative offering solutions that deliver value and impact. As they cross over the milestone today, Maddam Sir is set for a series of new developments that promise to keep the viewers engaged like never before.

Commenting on the landmark, Gulki Joshi, reprising Haseena Malik said, “I am extremely proud and happy to be a part of Maddam Sir, a show that spreads kindness and laughter through its innovative problem-solving methods. As an actor, this has not only allowed me to don new looks and personas but also let me expand my horizons in terms of performance. The audience reaction to our show has been very gratifying so far and we want to keep entertaining the viewers by bringing more adventures ahead. Kudos to the team on completing 500 episodes and accomplishing this incredible feat. This is nothing but the start of a new chapter in the journey of Maddam Sir.”

Yukti Kapoor who essays the role of Karishma Singh exclaims, “I want to congratulate the team wholeheartedly on completing 500 glorious episodes. It’s a surreal feeling to achieve this milestone and is reflective of the humongous effort that goes into bringing this story alive on screen. The show has offered us a scope to explore multiple nuances as an actor and also dwell on some contemporary narratives. I consider myself fortunate to have such a wonderful cast and crew who have always stood by me. Here’s wishing for more such landmarks.”

Bhavika Sharma, essaying the role of Santosh says, “I’m elated and immensely grateful to be a part of this huge landmark. It’s a difficult task to sustain a show for long and yet be relevant amongst the audiences but Maddam Sir managed to make a difference by tapping on storylines that create intrigue and entertainment. As a team, we put in a lot of efforts to make this show a success and I would urge the viewers to keep showering their love and support on us.”