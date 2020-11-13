Advtg.
TV News

Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee spread Goodwill as they donate Plasma for COVID Patients

Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina took it upon themselves to do some good.

By Glamsham Editorial
This has been quite a difficult year for everyone due to the ongoing pandemic. In a year surrounded by negativity and gloom, Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina took it upon themselves to do some good.

The power couple were diagnosed with COVID-19 a few months ago, and after two weeks of strict quarantine since their diagnosis, they recovered and were back in good health. The couple jointly came up with the idea of donating their plasma, which tested positive for antibodies, to aid the recovery of severely ill COVID patients.

The pair were seen today at Nair Hospital Mumbai as they went donate their plasma. They took the utmost precautions as they visited the hospital.

The talented and kind hearted actor Gurmeet, shared, ‘When I was I was diagnosed with COVID, thanks to God’s grace, we weren’t in too bad shape, and my wife and I were lucky as we were both young and had good immunity.

But for those unfortunate individuals who are gravely ill due to the virus, we want to help as much as we can. I have realised how intense and horrible this virus can be. I sincerely want to thank Dr. Gautam Bhansali to make this possible for us and help us get through this process smoothly. We hope that our plasma aids in the recovery of the needy and brings them back to good health.’

It is so encouraging and motivational to see our on-screen heroes be real-life superstars as well. Kudos to Gurmeet and Debina for their noble deed and to spread some happiness in this festive season.

