Gurpreet Bedi, Akash Jagga get candid about their roles

Former Himalayan Femina Miss Natural Beauty Gurpreet Bedi and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actor Akash Jagga have joined the cast of Ekta Kapoor’s new show ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’. They talked about their roles and shared experience of being part of the show.

Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav will be seen playing the lead roles in the daily soap.

It is a story of two altogether different personalities Ravi, played by Fahmaan and Pratiksha, essayed by Kritika. While Gurpreet is seen as Ravi’s childhood friend, Akash is seen as IPS aspirant Malhar Thakur, who is all set to marry Pratiksha.

Talking about her role, Gurpreet said: “I will be seen essaying the role of Keerti, a pretty and jolly girl, who believes in the mantra that sharing is caring. She has opposite ideologies to the love of her life, Ravi and yet both are deeply in love with each other. This is a story about how fate has a different plan and there’s not much we can do to prevent the inevitable.”

On the other hand, Akash, who worked in ‘Naagin 6’, ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2,’and others briefed about his character, saying: “My character Malhar Thakur is ambitious and will go to any extent to achieve his dreams. I’m looking forward to exploring my craft as an actor with this challenging role.”

‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’ will be airing soon on Colors