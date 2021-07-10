‘Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’ to celebrate little Krishna

Adv.

The upcoming show “Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki” is going to recreate the childhood stories of Lord Krishna. The star cast has not been revealed yet, though the show is slated to go on air around Janmasthami.

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the show will throw light on Lord Krishna’s teachings, too.

“Mythological and divine stories have the capability of breaking through various demographic barriers. The stories of Krishna have always been engaging and inspirational for each age group in our country. His teachings have been so impactful that they are relevant in today’s times as well. Our upcoming show “Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki” will unfold the story of his childhood days and highlight different facets of Krishna’s early life. We are happy to collaborate with producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary for this iconic and epic show,” said a spokesperson of the channel Star Bharat, which will air the show.